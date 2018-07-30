App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DMK leaders urge supporters to maintain calm over Karunanidhi's health

Chief Minister EK Palaniswami, and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, visited the DMK chief in hospital on Monday and said he is recovering

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lots of Tamil Nadu citizens have been in a pensive mood ever since Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi was hospitalised.

Followers and party cadres have been gathering around the hospital to show their support for the ailing leader.

Seeing the growing crowd, DMK leaders have appealed to the public to not incite violence amid rumours about the party chief's health deteriorating.

There have been cases of the public breaking barricades to get into the hospital and of heated arguments between the cadres and the police stationed around the hospital.

"There was an unexpected setback in his health but after intense medical care, he is normalising. I appeal to cadres to not indulge in violence or disturb the police or the public," MK Stalin was quoted as saying by ANI.

As the crowd continued to increase in number, security outside the Kauvery Hospital was increased. Doctors on Sunday said that Karunanidhi's vital signs have improved.

Chief Minister EK Palaniswami, and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, visited the DMK chief in hospital on Monday and said he is recovering.

The veteran leader was hospitalised on Thursday because of a drop in blood pressure. When doctors indicated that his health had deteriorated slightly, the followers grew more worried.

"Do not believe in rumours. There is no need to worry, Kalaignar [the title Karunanidhi is fondly known by] is doing well," said senior DMK leader and former cabinet minister A Raja while addressing the crowd from atop a barricade.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 07:26 pm

