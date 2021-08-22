MARKET NEWS

English
DMK fields M M Abdullah for September 13 Rajya Sabha bypoll from Tamil Nadu

The election was necessitated due to the vacancy caused by the death of AIADMK's A Mohammedjan in March this year.

PTI
August 22, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday named M M Abdullah as its candidate for the September 13 Rajya Sabha bypoll from the state.

The election was necessitated due to the vacancy caused by the death of AIADMK's A Mohammedjan in March this year.

In a statement, party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the candidature of Abdullah.

The bypoll to fill up the vacancy will be held on September 13, the Election Commission had said on August 17.

Mohammedjan's term was to otherwise end on July 24, 2025.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 24.
