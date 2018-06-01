App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

DMK dares TN CM for a debate on Sterlite closure

"We are ready for a whole day debate in the assembly, is the Chief Minister ready?" party working president M K Stalin said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after announcing boycott of the Tamil Nadu Assembly until permanent closure of Vedanta's copper unit at Tuticorin, DMK today dared Chief Minister K Palaniswami for a debate on the issue in the legislature.

"We are ready for a whole day debate in the assembly, is the Chief Minister ready?" party working president M K Stalin said in a statement here tonight.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said both his party legislators and himself were ready to debate all aspects including issuance of Government Order as per a Cabinet decision for the closure, and who was responsible for setting up of the copper plant at the port city of Tuticorin.

His statement came on a day when Palaniswami in the assembly sought to turn the tables on the DMK, claiming that the main opposition party had allotted land for the expansion of the copper plant in Tuticorin district when it was in power in 2006.

related news

On May 29, Stalin announced boycott of the assembly till the permanent closure of the Sterlite plant alleging that the Government Order issued for the closure was an eyewash.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's remarks in the assembly today that DMK members walked out of the House on their own and there was no bar on them resuming their democratic duty, Stalin, with a rider said his party was ready for it.

"If a comprehensive G O," was issued after a Cabinet meet and a policy decision taken for a permanent closure, DMK members will continue participating in the House proceedings, he said.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 10:00 am

