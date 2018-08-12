App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMK announces Rs 1 crore flood relief to Kerala govt

The death toll in the monsoon fury since August 8 has climbed to 37.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DMK working President MK Stalin announced Rs 1 crore flood relief to the Kerala government, on behalf of his party and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

A DMK statement said, "Unprecedented floods in Kerala have affected many people and has caused damage to properties worth crores. The party's working president M K Stalin has decided to contribute Rs 1 crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on August 9 announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore to rain-ravaged Kerala as a mark of support to the neighbouring state.

According to the latest official figures, more than 60,000 people, including women, toddlers and senior citizens, have been lodged in various relief camps across 14 districts of the southern state following the unprecedented monsoon rains that triggered floods and landslips in several places.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had yesterday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to those who lost their houses and land in the rain, and Rs 4 lakh to those who lost a member of their family. The death toll in the monsoon fury since August 8 has climbed to 37.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.