DMDK leader Vijayakanth admitted to hospital in Chennai

Vijayakanth's political party, the DMDK, said he was admitted for a routine health check up and will be discharged after treatment in one-two days.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
DMDK chief Vijayakanth during the recent Tamil Nadu assembly election campaign (Image: Twitter/@iVijayakant)

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) president Vijayakanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on May 19.

While news reports claimed that the actor-turned-politician had complained of breathlessness before being rushed to the hospital, the party said in a statement that he was admitted for a routine health check-up.

DMDK added that Vijayakanth’s condition was stable and that doctors had informed his family that his condition was improving. The 68-year-old political leader, often called ‘Captain’ by supporters, is likely to be discharged after treatment in one-two days, the party added.

He was a Member of Legislative Assembly between 2006 and 2016 and the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly between 2011 and 2016.

Vijayakanth’s party failed to win a single seat in the recent state polls. DMDK had allied with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK).

Close
Before entering politics, Vijayakanth was an actor, film producer and director.
#Current Affairs #India #Tamil Nadu #Vijayakanth
first published: May 19, 2021 12:01 pm

