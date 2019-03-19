App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DLF - Hines JV to invest upto Rs 1,900 crore to develop 2.9 million sq ft in Gurugram

The project will be developed on 11.76 acres of land owned by the joint venture company. The land parcel is located across the highway to the existing business district of DLF CyberCity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

DLF will invest up to Rs 1,900 crore to develop 2.9 million sq ft in Gurugram, DLF said in a statement on March 19.

The project, DLF's second joint venture with Hines, will be developed on 11.76 acres of land owned by the joint venture company. The land parcel is located across the highway to the existing business district of DLF CyberCity.

DLF Home Developers, a wholly owned subsidiary of DLF Limited  and Green Horizon Trustee  have entered into a joint venture for developing a high-end commercial project in Gurugram, it said.

DHDL will hold 67 percent stake in the joint venture while 33 percent will be held by Hines. The total investment by the joint-venture partners in this project is about Rs,1900 crores in accordance with the independent valuation undertaken by a category-1 merchant banker. Hines will initially own 33 percent equity share of the Joint Venture with an option to increase its stake to up to 49 percent. Hines has invested approximately Rs 500 crore on March 19 in the first tranche, it said.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

“We are excited about the JV with Hines, this is our second JV with them. With our joint experience, we shall work together to develop world class buildings which will set new standards for commercial buildings in this part of the world”, says  Sriram Khattar, Managing Director DLF Rental Business.

Lee Timmins, CEO of Hines Eurasia, said, “Over the past 10 years, Hines and DLF have established a successful partnership, which has laid the foundation for us to come together again and expand the relationship to build world-class developments in Delhi NCR.”

“This is an excellent location that benefits from great connectivity by road and by metro.  It is also in close proximity to social infrastructure like Cyber Hub, The Oberoi and Trident hotels.  The site is located close to Cyber City, and we aim to build a high-end corporate address,” said Amit Diwan, Managing Director and Country Head of Hines India.

DLF and Hines entered into their first Joint Venture in the year 2008 to develop One Horizon Center in DLF-5 Gurugram. One Horizon Center is a marquee commercial development with LEED Platinum rating (IGBC) and is home to Fortune 500 multinationals.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #commercial #DLF #Gurugram #Hines #India #Real Estate

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

One of the Richest Politicians, Nama Nageswara Rao of TDP Quits Party, ...

Watch: Bottomline With Hareem Farooqui

Big Win for PSG as UEFA Financial Probe Dropped

IPL 2019: Continuity Allows us to Play With Freedom: Billings

Tamil Nadu HC Asks Public Servants to Get Inspired by IAF Pilots Who H ...

IPL 2019: I Have Never Had Complaints About my Batting Slot: Rahane

CBI Making All Efforts to Get Nirav Modi Extradited From UK

Jagmeet Singh Creates History in Canada's House of Commons as First No ...

She Gets Facial, Dyes Her Hair to Look Young: BJP MLA Makes Sexist Rem ...

RBI chief calls for more fiscal coordination by state and central gove ...

EU impatient with Brexit, but resigned to delay

New Goa CM wants floor test in House on Wednesday

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

PM Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars' on Wednesday

Wall Street opens higher as Fed expected to hold fire

Oil prices rise to 2019 highs on OPEC cuts, US sanctions

Palladium breaks above $1,600 in record run as supply woes persist

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP picks Hindu-majority Pathanamthitta to experiment with Hindutva po ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go first impressions: Android Go with 1 GB RAM never felt ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Special Olympics 2019: Indian roller skaters exceed expectations on fa ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Inshallah: We wonder why Mahesh Bhatt is clueless about daughter's Ali ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.