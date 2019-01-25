App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Djibouti president, L&T chairman A M Naik, late scribe Kuldip Nayar named for Padma awards

PTI @moneycontrolcom
President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, L&T chairman A M Naik, late journalist Kuldip Nayar, late actor Kadar Khan and cricketer Gautam Gambhir were among the 112 prominent personalities who were named on Friday for conferment of this year's Padma awards.

Folk artist Teejan Bai, Guelleh, Naik and theatre actor Balwant Moreshwar Purandare will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan, former CAG V K Shunglu, former union minister Kariya Munda, Akali leader S S Dhindsa were named for Padma Bhushan, which will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in March-April.

Late actor Kadar Khan, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and former diplomat S Jaishankar are among 94 persons named for Padma Shri, the Home Ministry announced.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 10:15 pm

