DJB asked to give daily reports on water availability and supply to CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

The DJB supplies 995 million gallons of water a day for the consumption and daily needs of around two crore residents of Delhi, against the demand of around 1,300 MGD.

The government is aiming to increase the water availability in the national capital to 1,240 MGD by March 2025.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday to give him daily reports on water availability and supply and prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure that treated wastewater is reused in the city.

The government is aiming to increase the water availability in the national capital to 1,240 MGD by March 2025. Kejriwal held a meeting with DJB officials to review the preparations for the summer season.

”DJB will now have to give daily report of total availability and supply of water in Delhi to Honorable Chief Minister,” the chief minister’s office wrote on Twitter.”Complete plan for re-use of STP water should be made, water will also be given to nearby parks,” it said in another tweet.