Diwali effect | Air quality worsens in Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal as more people flout firecracker ban

The air quality deteriorated in several parts of India as more people burst firecrackers on the night after Diwali, flouting firecracker ban. Delhi recorded the worst air quality in four years on the day after Diwali as pollution levels in the city and its suburbs crossed the "emergency" threshold on November 15 due to the combined effect of stubble burning and firecrackers.

However, higher wind speed and light rainfall under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance brought some relief. The levels of PM2.5, which is about three percent the diameter of a human hair and can lead to premature deaths from heart and lung diseases, were 396 micrograms per cubic meter (g/m3) in Delhi-NCR at 6 am, above the emergency threshold of 300 g/m3.

A large number of people burst crackers across the national capital and its suburbs, flouting the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The tribunal had imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) till November 30.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the situation is likely to improve significantly on November 16.

The Delhi Police received over 2,000 PCR calls from people on Diwali night complaining about the bursting of firecrackers whose use or sale has been banned in the city owing to rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution. Additionally, over 1,300 kilograms of crackers were seized.

The Air quality in Kolkata turned poorer on November 15 evening from what it was 24 hours ago on the Kali puja and Diwali day, but it was still better when compared to that recorded a day after the festivals last year as

bursting of firecrackers was much less following a high court order.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was higher across the city. Though the air quality remained 'poor' in north Kolkata, it continued to be moderate elsewhere.

The Calcutta High Court had last week ordered a blanket ban on the use of fireworks in West Bengal during Kali puja, Diwali, Chhath and other pujas during this festive season to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The climatic conditions in mid-November, the density of particulates in the air, the higher number of smaller vehicles on festival evenings, higher commercial activities might have contributed to the spurt in the AQI level. We have to analyse," a WBPCB official told PTI.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, many places on November 15 reported air quality in the 'severe' category while it was 'very poor' in some towns of Punjab. Many towns in Haryana, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, which lie to the national capital Delhi, reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 400.

Faridabad recorded an AQI of 414, Gurgaon 425, Hisar 441, Jind 457 and Fatehabad 446. A day earlier, these towns had AQIs of 378, 358, 468, 459 and 471, respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in 'severe-plus' or 'emergency' category.

Mumbai recorded the lowest level of noise pollution in the last 15 years on the first day of Diwali festival on November 14 during the permissible hours when the use of firecrackers was allowed, according to an NGO.

Sumaira Abdulali, the founder of Awaaz Foundation, told PTI that the credit for the lowest levels of decibels (dB- the unit in which sound is measured) goes to the strict guidelines of the state government on bursting of firecrackers and growing awareness among citizens.

"The noise pollution level recorded during Diwali this year is the lowest in the last 15 years," Mr Abdulali said.