Diwali dampener: Delhi Police cancels all temporary licences issues for selling firecrackers

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital, the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police cancelled all temporary licences issued for bursting and selling firecrackers.

In a communique issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police in the national capital to all its district DCPs, the office directed them to treat all the temporary licences as "cancelled", Hindu BusinessLine reported.

Will sit on dharna if Delhi govt doesn't compensate firecracker traders for losses: BJP's Vijay Goel.

The office even directed DCPs to take proper legal action against violators and offenders found bursting and selling firecrackers on Diwali.

Earlier, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers from November 7 to November 30 in the NCT region. The ban is also applicable to green crackers.

Announcing the fine for violators, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had on November 6 had cautioned Delhiites that may have to pay up to Rs 1 lakh under the Air (prevention and control of pollution) Act 1981.

The minister said the Delhi UT government will meet on November 9 to chalk out a detailed action plan to enforce the ban.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vijay Goel had threatened to sit on dharna if the Delhi government did not compensate the firecracker traders for the losses due to the ban.