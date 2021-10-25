MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Diwali 2021 | Bursting crackers will invite action under Explosives Act, IPC: Delhi environment minister

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai further said that the AAP government is going to launch the ‘Patakhe Nahi, Diya Jalao’ (don’t burst crackers, light lamps) campaign from October 27 to encourage people to refrain from bursting firecrackers.

Moneycontrol News
October 25, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
Representative image

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai, who is the minister for environment, forest and wildlife development and general administration in the Delhi government announced on October 25 that action will be taken against anyone found bursting crackers.

News agency PTI quoted Rai as saying: “Action will be taken under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosives Act, if anyone is found burning firecrackers in Delhi.”

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai further said that the AAP government is going to launch the ‘Patakhe Nahi, Diya Jalao’ (don’t burst crackers, light lamps) campaign from October 27 to encourage people to refrain from burning firecrackers.

Ahead of Diwali 2021, which falls on November 4, the Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers. The decision was taken in view of an annual trend of worsening air quality in Delhi during the festive season.

Apart from imposing the pre-emptive ban, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in September urged traders not to stock up on firecrackers too.

Besides, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also sought a blanket ban on the use of firecrackers amid the COVID-19 pandemic at all locations where the air quality index is in the ‘poor’ category.
