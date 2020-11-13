Diwali 2020 | Yogi Adityanath government lights 5,84,572 diyas in Ayodhya, makes Guinness world record

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on November 13 lit a record 5.84 lakh earthen lamps on the banks of the River Saryu in Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali, thus making it to the Guinness world records.

The Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya began in the presence of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Our generation is not only fortunate to see the start of the construction of a Ram temple here, but we also attended the historic event. In the struggle of 500 years, many saints passed away with a dream to see the start of construction. I thank PM Modi who is the one who implemented the ideology of Ram Rajya," PTI quoted Adityanath as saying while addressing the 'Deepotsav' event.

Appealing people to observe 'do gaj ki doori' (6-feet social distancing), Adityanath added, "We have celebrated Deepotsav following all Covid-19 guidelines, we must follow the same during the construction of Ram Mandir. Let us pledge to observe ‘do gaj ki doori, mask hai zaroori’ during this Diwali."

Earlier on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Apart from Saryu bank, 11,000 earthen lamps were lit at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in the evening while a grand Aarti was held at the Saryu river after the sunset. Also, a grand coronation procession of Lord Ram started from Saket College in Ayodhya to reach the riverbank.

(With inputs from agencies)