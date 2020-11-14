PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diwali 2020: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat wishes soldiers, offers sweets in Harsil Valley

“We celebrate festivals including Diwali as our soldiers who are on duty give us a sense of security,” the chief minister said. Wishes for Diwali were flooding in from across the world.

Moneycontrol News

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat was seen offering sweets to soldiers stationed at the Harsil Valley on the occasion of Diwali, which is being celebrated across the country on November 14.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat seen here offering sweets to soldiers (Source: ANI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat mingles among soldiers, offers them sweets in the Harsil Valley in the state. (Source: ANI)

Read | Diwali 2020: PM Narendra Modi spends time with soldiers at Longewala Post in Rajasthan, near Pakistan border

Close

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "We celebrate festivals including Diwali as our soldiers who are on duty give us a sense of security," reported news agency ANI.

related news

CM Trivedi addresses media at Harshil Valley (Source: ANI) CM Rawat addresses media at the Harsil Valley (Source: ANI)

As the country tuned into the festivities, wishes for Diwali were flooding in from across the world. Leaders extended greetings on the festival. Even the iconic New York city destination Empire State Building was lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali -- the festival of lights.

United Nations also extended a Diwali greeting on the occasion. "A happy and safe Diwali to all those who are celebrating!," tweeted the UN.

As for India, some hospitals in Mumbai are planning special menus and decorating isolation wards to bring in some festive cheer for COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals are also permitting families to send sweets and food for COVID-19 patients who are critical and those on oxygen support.
First Published on Nov 14, 2020 04:08 pm

tags #Diwali #Diwali 2020 #India #Uttarakhand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.