Diwali 2020: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat wishes soldiers, offers sweets in Harsil Valley

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat was seen offering sweets to soldiers stationed at the Harsil Valley on the occasion of Diwali, which is being celebrated across the country on November 14.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat mingles among soldiers, offers them sweets in the Harsil Valley in the state. (Source: ANI)

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "We celebrate festivals including Diwali as our soldiers who are on duty give us a sense of security," reported news agency ANI.

CM Rawat addresses media at the Harsil Valley (Source: ANI)

As the country tuned into the festivities, wishes for Diwali were flooding in from across the world. Leaders extended greetings on the festival. Even the iconic New York city destination Empire State Building was lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali -- the festival of lights.

United Nations also extended a Diwali greeting on the occasion. "A happy and safe Diwali to all those who are celebrating!," tweeted the UN.

As for India, some hospitals in Mumbai are planning special menus and decorating isolation wards to bring in some festive cheer for COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals are also permitting families to send sweets and food for COVID-19 patients who are critical and those on oxygen support.