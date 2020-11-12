PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diwali 2020: Telangana HC directs state govt to ban sale, use of firecrackers

The court asked the state government to inform it about the steps taken by the government on implementing these directions on November 19.

Moneycontrol News

Telangana High Court on November 12 directed the state government to ban the sale and use of firecrackers for the rest of the year with immediate effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana joins a list of other states which have banned use of firecrackers during the Diwali season amid the onset of the winter season and rising COVID-19 cases.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy ordered the state government to immediately clamp down and close the shops which are selling fireworks throughout the state.

The court also asked the state government to publicise content on ill-effects of bursting firecrackers during the pandemic via digital and print media.

The order was passed on a PIL filed by advocate P Indra Prakash seeking a direction for banning the sale and use of firecrackers or fireworks by the people during the Diwali festival across Telangana.

"The court agreed with the contentions that the pollution from the crackers would escalate the spread of Covid-19 and that was precisely why many other states have banner firecrackers," Prakash said, according to a report by Hindustan Times. 

"....considering the fact that the lives of the people need to be protected, considering the fact that uncontrolled and untrammeled use of fireworks may jeopardise the lives of many, this court directs the state to immediately ban the sale and use of fireworks by the people and by organisations," the order by Telangana HC said.

The court asked the state government to inform it about the steps taken by the government on implementing these directions on November 19.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 06:31 pm

