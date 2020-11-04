Diwali 2020: Sale, use of firecrackers banned in these states

This year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to states other than the National Capital Region (NCR) to ban the use and sale of firecrackers in view of pollution concerns and COVID-19 outbreak, which leads to respiratory distress in patients.

Here is a list of states that have already issued orders banning firecrackers during Diwali 2020 celebrations.

Odisha: The Odisha government issued a statement banning crackers during Diwali that read, "Considering the potentially harmful consequences of burning of crackers amid COVID-19 pandemic situation and approaching winter, the Government of Odisha prohibits the sale and use of firecrackers from November 10 to 30 in public interest."

West Bengal: The Bengal government order issued by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay read, "The West Bengal government will not allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali puja and Diwali to check air pollution and also because they are hazardous for COVID-19 patients."

Haryana: The Haryana government has declared that the possession and sale of imported firecrackers will be held as illegal and be punishable by law. Strict action will be taken against those caught violating the orders.

Delhi: In Delhi, where there has been a massive surge in COVID-19 cases alongside poor air quality being reported for days, people have been urged to avoid bursting firecrackers. An "anti-cracker" campaign has been launched to ensure only "green" firecrackers are being manufactured and sold in Delhi.

The Rajasthan government has banned the sale of firecrackers this Diwali. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said, "Protecting the lives of people is paramount for the government in this challenging time."