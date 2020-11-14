Diwali 2020 | Mumbai hospitals plan special menus, decorate wards to bring cheer for COVID-19 patients: Report

On Diwali, some hospitals in Mumbai are planning special menus and decorating isolation wards to bring in some festive cheer for COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals are also permitting families to send sweets and food for COVID-19 patients who are critical and those on oxygen support, The Indian Express reported.

The report said 5,700 COVID-19 patients are admitted in quarantine centres and hospitals across the financial capital, of which 1,200 are in intensive care units.

"We plan to discharge two of my patients on Diwali to make their homecoming special," intensivist Dr Rahul Pandit from Fortis Hospital, Mulund told the paper.

At Fortis Hiranandani hospital in Vashi, dieticians are preparing a menu keeping in mind the patients' requirements. The menu at the hospital on Diwali includes chakli and besan laddoos, the report added.

Isolation wards at the SL Raheja hospital, which has 37 COVID-19 patients, have been decorated with lanterns and fairy lights. Homemade sweets will be allowed for non-diabetic patients, Medical Director Dr Hiren Ambegaonkar reportedly said.

The hospital's lunch and dinner menu for the patients will reportedly include include vegetable biryani, paratha, raita, crispy potatoes and motichoor laddoos. For diabetics, the menu will contain rajgira halwa, chakli and capsicum paneer bhurji.

At the jumbo COVID care centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), patients will get a box of chaklis, shakkarpara and rava laddoo, according to the report. For the employees, a Laxmi Puja will be held on November 14.

"Relatives of many patients send lunch boxes. We have told them to send whatever they want," Dr Rajesh Dere told the paper.

At Hiranandani hospital in Powai, patients will be allowed longer video calls with families and a special menu is being planned. Chief executive Dr Sujit Chatterjee said the hospital is planning only a moderate Diwali celebration without the participation of the doctors and staff of the isolation wards.

Dr Balkrishna Adsul of Seven Hills Hospital shared the caution. He told the daily that patients have already been discharged to celebrate Diwali at home, but insisted that the hospital would not cut corners in following requisite safety protocol due to the festival.