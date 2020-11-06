Diwali 2020: Chhattisgarh potter swamped with orders for his unique diya that burns for 24 hours

Diwali is just around the corner and on this festival of lights, a Chhattisgarh-based potter has come up with diya or earthen lamps that can burn for at least 24 hours.

The potter Ashok Chakradhari lives in Kondagaon village in Bastar District of Chhattisgarh. Ahead of Diwali, he has designed an earthen lamp in which the flow of oil is circulated automatically and continuously, reported ANI.



“I learned making this lamp watching several techniques online,” Chakradhari told the news agency. The potter is receiving a “good number of orders” for making more such lamps, he said.

Talking to The Better India, the 62-year-old potter said “he is always on the lookout for new ideas” and one day he stumbled upon a lamp that carries a reservoir of oil over it and keeps refilling the base to ensure the diya does not stop burning.

He found it interesting and decided to make one all by himself. After watching multiple videos on the Internet, Chakradhari made three different parts. The first was the lamp, the second, a dome-like structure that acts as a reservoir to hold the oil, and the third, a tube-like structure to hold the reservoir over the lamp’s base, said the report.

The potter had to make five or six tries to get the design of lamps right, which he calls a ‘magic lamp’, the report stated.

Ahead of Diwali, he shared a video of the lamp on Facebook. Soon, the lamp’s video went viral and the potter reportedly received more than 200 phone calls from people all over the country.

At present, Chakradhari has to refuse online orders as he does not have the facility to send it across the country. “The lamps are very delicate and can get damaged during transit. But, since I have received such a positive response from customers, I am looking for a solution to deliver these lamps safely,” he was quoted as saying.