Diwali 2019: Here's how India celebrates the festival of lights

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated across India and the world with much fanfare. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with immense fanfare in India. Hindus offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi on the occasion and decorate their homes. (Image source: Reuters) 2/8 The shows coloured powder which is used to create rangolis outside homes. (Image source: Reuters) 3/8 Some communities hold competitions in Rangoli artwork. (Image source: Reuters) 4/8 People buy paper lanterns to light up entrances of their homes. (Image source: Reuters) 5/8 Diyas (oil lamps) are lit and placed at entrances of homes to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. (Image source: Reuters) 6/8 Throughout India, people light fireworks to celebrate the festival. (Image source: Reuters) 7/8 Diyas are light in memory of Lord Rama's return to India from Sri Lanka. (Image source: Reuters) 8/8 Indians abroad also celebrate the festival of light. The image is from Leicester, England. (Image source: Reuters) First Published on Oct 27, 2019 04:25 pm