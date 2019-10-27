App
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diwali 2019: Here's how India celebrates the festival of lights

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated across India and the world with much fanfare.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Diwali has always been the festival of lights and on this day, people decorate their homes and engage in a lot of celebrations. (Image source: Reuters)
Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with immense fanfare in India. Hindus offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi on the  occasion and decorate their homes. (Image source: Reuters)

Coloured powder is used to create rangolis outside doors and windows. (Image source: Reuters)
The shows coloured powder which is used to create rangolis outside homes. (Image source: Reuters)

Some communities hold competitions to see who can make the best Rangoli artworks. (Image source: Reuters)
Some communities hold competitions in Rangoli artwork. (Image source: Reuters)

People buy paper lanterns to light up the entrances to their homes. (Image source: Reuters)
People buy paper lanterns to light up entrances of their homes. (Image source: Reuters)

Diyas (oil lamps) are lit also lit and placed at entrances of homes and offered as prayers. (Image source: Reuters)
Diyas (oil lamps) are lit and placed at entrances of homes to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. (Image source: Reuters)

Throughout India, you will see residents stepping out into their courtyards or onto streets to light fireworks in celebration. (Image source: Reuters)
Throughout India, people light fireworks to celebrate the festival. (Image source: Reuters)

The celebrations themselves can take various different forms. (Image source: Reuters)
Diyas are light in memory of Lord Rama's return to India from Sri Lanka. (Image source: Reuters)

Indians abroad also celebrate the festival of light. For example, this picture from Leicester, UK. (Image source: Reuters)
Indians abroad also celebrate the festival of light. The image is from Leicester, England. (Image source: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 27, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Diwali #India #Slideshow

