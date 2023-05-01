 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Divorce on ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage not matter of right, several factors to be kept in mind: SC

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST

The Supreme Court said discretion is to be exercised with great care and caution, keeping in mind several factors to ensure 'complete justice' is done to both parties.

The SC bench said the marriage has irretrievably broken down is to be factually determined and firmly established and for this, several factors are to be considered

The Supreme Court said on Monday the grant of divorce by the apex court on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage is not a 'matter of right' but a discretion which is to be exercised with great care and caution, keeping in mind several factors to ensure 'complete justice' is done to both parties.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said it is obvious that the top court should be fully convinced and satisfied that marriage is 'totally unworkable, emotionally dead and beyond salvation' and therefore, dissolution of marriage is the right solution and the only way forward.

It said the marriage has irretrievably broken down is to be factually determined and firmly established and for this, several factors are to be considered -- such as period of time the parties had cohabited after marriage, when the parties had last cohabited, the nature of allegations made by the parties against each other and their family members.

It said other factors which have to be considered included orders passed in the legal proceedings from time to time, cumulative impact on the personal relationship, whether and how many attempts were made to settle the disputes by intervention of the court or through mediation, and when the last attempt was made.