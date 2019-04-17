App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Division of communities the only vision of Congress: Narendra Modi

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi also accused the Congress of insulting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said the situation in India would have been different had the latter been the country's first prime minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Stepping up his attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said "division" of communities was its only "vision" and accused party chief Rahul Gandhi of labelling OBCs as "thieves".

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi also accused the Congress of insulting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said the situation in India would have been different had the latter been the country's first prime minister.

Modi also attacked the Congress for labelling the middle class as "selfish" and alleged it brought price rise whenever it was in power.

"Division of communities is the only vision of the Congress," Modi told the public meeting.

related news

"The Congress' naamdar (dynast) termed the entire backward class as thieves. The insult inflicted on the honest in their (Congress) vendetta against Narendra Modi will not be tolerated," he said.

Modi accused the Congress of insulting Patel "at every step to further the cause of the (Nehru-Gandhi) family".

The prime minister said Patel spent his life in uniting India but the Congress was busy embracing separatists.

He also hit out at the Congress for promising to abolish sedition law and reviewing of the AFSPA if it came to power.

"It wants to strengthen stone-pelters and ensure that the "tukde tukde gang" can easily chalk out a conspiracy to disintegrate the country," Modi said.

He said when dynastic rule becomes the "sole vision", then they (Congress) resort to hurling abuses.

Modi said the Congress insulted attires of people from the north-eastern states and linked majority Hindus to terror.

Addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra recently, Gandhi had said, "I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out."
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: Shane Watson, Faf ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Ranveer, Parineeti, Bhumi: Here are the spa therapies Bollywood actors ...

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

Sonam Kapoor has something to say on nepotism and we’re not sure if ...

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins B ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

PM Modi Says He Called Pakistan's Nuclear Bluff Because India Has the ...

'What About Dayashankar's Comment at Maya?': For Dimple Yadav, Azam's ...

IPL 2019 | Mumbai Look to Break Jinx Against Delhi

ICC World Cup 2019 | Last Played An ODI in 2015, Karunaratne Named SL ...

CRPF Jawan Injured as Militants Fire Grenade at Camp in Jammu and Kash ...

Tansuhree Dutta Calls Out Ajay Devgn, Lena Headey Talks About Game of ...

Vijay Mallya Fails to Convince UK Court to Dismiss Indian Banks' Attem ...

‘Forced to Take Extreme Measure’: Read Jet Airways Full Statement ...

World Heritage Day 2019: From Caves to Forts, These Monuments Represen ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur against ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

China claims Masood Azhar issue at UNSC headed for settlement

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Lok Sabha polls: Opposition's attempt at polarising electorate challen ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

Kerala's 'ambulance baby' spectacle shows private players, aided by go ...

State of Working India Report 2019: Country's unemployment crisis is r ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Hyundai Venue SUV India launch LIVE: Compact SUV to debut Hyundai's Bl ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.