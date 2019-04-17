Division of communities the only vision of Congress: Narendra Modi

Stepping up his attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said "division" of communities was its only "vision" and accused party chief Rahul Gandhi of labelling OBCs as "thieves".

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi also accused the Congress of insulting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said the situation in India would have been different had the latter been the country's first prime minister.

Modi also attacked the Congress for labelling the middle class as "selfish" and alleged it brought price rise whenever it was in power.

"Division of communities is the only vision of the Congress," Modi told the public meeting.

"The Congress' naamdar (dynast) termed the entire backward class as thieves. The insult inflicted on the honest in their (Congress) vendetta against Narendra Modi will not be tolerated," he said.

Modi accused the Congress of insulting Patel "at every step to further the cause of the (Nehru-Gandhi) family".

The prime minister said Patel spent his life in uniting India but the Congress was busy embracing separatists.

He also hit out at the Congress for promising to abolish sedition law and reviewing of the AFSPA if it came to power.

"It wants to strengthen stone-pelters and ensure that the "tukde tukde gang" can easily chalk out a conspiracy to disintegrate the country," Modi said.

He said when dynastic rule becomes the "sole vision", then they (Congress) resort to hurling abuses.

Modi said the Congress insulted attires of people from the north-eastern states and linked majority Hindus to terror.

Addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra recently, Gandhi had said, "I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out."