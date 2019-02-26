App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Divine power always there to save world from enemies of humanity: PM Modi

He was at the Iskcon temple in south Delhi to unveil a giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Divine power is always with us to save the world from enemies of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday, asserting that this is the message his government has been striving to give to "evil spirits and demons". His cryptic remarks at an Iskcon event appeared to be referring to strikes by the Indian Air Force on terror camps inside Pakistan earlier in the day.

"Manavta ke dushmano se dharti ko bachane ke liye prabhu ki shakti hamare saath hamesha rahti hai. Yahi sandesh hum poori pramankta ke saath dusht atmaon, asuron ko dene ka prayas kar rahe hain (Divine power is always with us to take on the enemies of humanity. This is the message we are striving to give to evil spirits and demons)," the prime minister said.

He took a metro ride on way to reach the venue, boarding a train at Khan Market station and deboarding at Nehru Place station.

Addressing the gathering, he said the teachings of the Gita are still relevant and the scripture is a gift to the world.

He said the Gita holds answers to all the questions. "If you are a student or the head of the state ... it has all the answers ... it is the biggest manual. It has solution to all problems," he said.

Bhagavad Gita, often referred to as the Gita, is a sacred text, revered by the Hindus, and is part of the epic Mahabharata, containing the teachings of Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the battlefield.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Current Affair #India #Narendra Modi

