App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Divided opposition no challenge to us in Jharkhand polls: BJP leader

Yadav also exuded confidence that the BJP will comfortably come back to power in Jharkhand, achieving the target of winning 65-plus seats in the 81-member assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Opposition parties in Jharkhand are a divided lot, busy fighting among themselves than posing any challenge to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, a senior saffron party leader said.

He also exuded confidence that the BJP will comfortably come back to power in Jharkhand, achieving the target of winning 65-plus seats in the 81-member assembly.

"Vipaksh khand-khand mein bata hua hai (the opposition is severely divided) and they are fighting among themseleves than posing any challenge to the BJP," state BJP co-incharge Nand Kishore Yadav told PTI on Tuesday.

Close

Yadav said the JMM, Congress and RJD have formed an alliance while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) -- which was part of the coalition in the Lok Sabha polls -- is contesting alone.

related news

"Besides, there are many other fringe players who would harm each other more than us," Yadav, who is a minister in Bihar, said.

Asked if Bihar-centric parties like the JD(U), LJP and RJD -- the first two fighting separately -- would have an impact on the assembly polls, he said voters in the state will not be influenced by them.

The senior BJP leader said the development work done by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Raghubar Das in Jharkhand has won praise from people, and they want this dispensation to continue.

The Jharkhand assembly elections will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.