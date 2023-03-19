 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divided by unions, united against bike-taxis; Bengaluru auto drivers to go off roads on March 20

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 19, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, auto unions have joined hands to pressurise the Karnataka goverment to ban bike-taxis

Auto drivers claim their livelihoods have been hit due to the bike taxis (Reuters file image)

Bengaluru residents are likely to have a tough time hailing auto rikshaws on March 20 since as many as 21 auto unions have decided to go on a strike demanding ban on bike taxis.

This is probably the first time in the recent past that almost all auto unions in the city have joined hands to call for a one-day strike against bike taxis. The impact, however, remains to be seen. Moneycontrol spoke to auto union representatives who said much like in Maharashtra and New Delhi, they want bike taxis to be banned in Bengaluru.

Drivers will stage a march from KSR Bengaluru City railway station at 11am to the Chief Minister's office-residence, Krishna, on Kumarakrupa Road on March 20.

At present, both Rapido and Uber are running non-electric bike taxis in the city.  Unions see state polls round the corner as an opportunity to crank up pressure on the government to ban bike taxis.