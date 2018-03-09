App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 09, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diu becomes first district of a Union Territory to run completely on solar power

Diu has a population of around 56,000 and was entirely dependent on the Gujarat government's power grid for electricity till three years ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a big step towards shifting to renewable energy, Diu has become the first district of a Union Territory in India to run completely on solar power.

In just three years, the district has gone from using expensive non-renewable energy sources to generating its own electricity and even recording a surplus, according to a report by The Times of India.

Diu has a population of around 56,000, half of which lives in the town of Diu, and was entirely dependent on the Gujarat government's power grid for electricity till three years ago.

The district now generates close to 10.5 MW of power every day from solar power plants set up by the Union Territory's administration, and another 3 MW of power from rooftop solar plants.

related news

Considering that the the district's peak-time demand for electricity is only around 7 MW, according to an official of the local power department, the district now generates a sizeable amount of surplus power every day.

Milind Ingle, who is executive engineer at Daman and Diu Electricity Department, said that the generation of solar power has come as a big relief for locals as it has helped cut their cost of power by around 12 percent.

Once the solar plants were up and running, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Goa and the Union Territories removed the 0-50 units and 50-100 units slabs and fixed the charge for 1-100 units at Re 1.01 per unit.

The move to solar power, particularly solar power generated in its own backyard, has also helped the district combat the menace of power cuts. Not depending on the grid also ensures minimal loss of power during transmission.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Technology

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC