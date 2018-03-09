Diu becomes first district of a Union Territory to run completely on solar power

In a big step towards shifting to renewable energy, Diu has become the first district of a Union Territory in India to run completely on solar power.

In just three years, the district has gone from using expensive non-renewable energy sources to generating its own electricity and even recording a surplus, according to a report by The Times of India.

Diu has a population of around 56,000, half of which lives in the town of Diu, and was entirely dependent on the Gujarat government's power grid for electricity till three years ago.

The district now generates close to 10.5 MW of power every day from solar power plants set up by the Union Territory's administration, and another 3 MW of power from rooftop solar plants.

Considering that the the district's peak-time demand for electricity is only around 7 MW, according to an official of the local power department, the district now generates a sizeable amount of surplus power every day.

Milind Ingle, who is executive engineer at Daman and Diu Electricity Department, said that the generation of solar power has come as a big relief for locals as it has helped cut their cost of power by around 12 percent.

Once the solar plants were up and running, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Goa and the Union Territories removed the 0-50 units and 50-100 units slabs and fixed the charge for 1-100 units at Re 1.01 per unit.

The move to solar power, particularly solar power generated in its own backyard, has also helped the district combat the menace of power cuts. Not depending on the grid also ensures minimal loss of power during transmission.