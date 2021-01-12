MARKET NEWS

District Hospital in Bhandara hospital tragedy operating without 'fire NOC'

The unfortunate incident took place on January 9 when a fire broke out at a neo-natal care ward of the state-run hospital at Bhandara.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Bhandara fire tragedy in Maharashtra that killed 10 infants on 9 January.

After the tragic death of 10 infants in the fire that broke out at Bhandara district hospital, it has been reported that the hospital was working without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

According to the report by Times Now, the ongoing investigation revealed that the hospital flouted all the fire safety norms and didn't have a NOC since its inception in 1981.

The National Humans Rights Commission (NHRC) has also sent a notice to the Maharashtra government and the state police chief over the death of the newborn babies. It mentioned that it had taken suo motu cognizance of the media reports.

"The fire reportedly broke out at around 1.30 AM and the hospital administration could rescue only seven out of the seventeen children kept in the ward," the NHRC said in a statement.

CM Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a probe into the incident and has also directed officials to check the fire audit status of all the hospitals in the state. He has announced a compensation of Rs 500,000 to the families of the deceased infants.

Close
The unfortunate incident took place on January 9 when a fire broke out at a neo-natal care ward of the state-run hospital at Bhandara. The cause of the fire was reported as a suspected electrical short- circuit in the Sick and Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.
#Bhandara Fire Tragedy #Govt Hospital Fire #Maharashtra Govt hospital
Jan 12, 2021 07:24 pm

