App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dissenting voices under attack in India: PEN International

"The climate for free expression has severely deteriorated in India in the last few years," it said at the end of its 84th Congress held here from September 25 to 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Remembering slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, global writers' body PEN International said Saturday the Indian government should protect its writers, journalists and those exercising freedom of expression.

"The climate for free expression has severely deteriorated in India in the last few years," it said at the end of its 84th Congress held here from September 25 to 29.

Every year, PEN International prepares a "Freedom of Expression Report" on the country where the Congress is held. A report on India was released Saturday.

"The report outlines how dissenting voices, be they journalists, writers, academics or students, face intimidation, harassment, prosecution, online abuse and physical violence," said a release issued by the organisation.

related news

"PEN International calls on the Indian authorities to protect its writers, journalists and all others exercising their right to free expression and to bring its legislation in line with its obligations under the international law," it added.

The release quoted PEN International president and American-Mexican writer Jennifer Clement as saying that the organisation "honours (journalist) Gauri Lankesh, who was shot to death outside her home a year ago".

"Even though we welcome the progress that has been made in the investigation, we are still waiting for justice," Clement said.

"Unless the cycle of impunity is broken, those who want to use violence to silence will be emboldened," she added.

Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. The Karnataka police has arrested some members of a right-wing group for allegedly conspiring to kill her.

The release also quoted journalist Salil Tripathi, the Chair of PEN International's Writers in Prison Committee, as saying that laws stifling speech, "an environment hostile to dissenting views" and "emboldened critics online and in the real world" had cast a chill over free expression in India.

"Journalists and writers have been sued, intimidated, threatened and sometimes murdered. There is little political will to amend the laws that prevent free expression or to enforce laws that protect the writer," Tripathi said.

Scholar-writer Ganesh Devy, the director of the Congress, said this was the first such gathering in India since PEN was established 98 years ago and was attended by writers from 87 countries.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 08:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.