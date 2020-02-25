App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Display of 'best before date' on non-packaged sweets must from June: FSSAI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a direction in this regard after reports of instances of sale of stale/expired sweets to consumers posing potential health hazards.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation (Pixlr)

From June, even local sweet shops will have to display the 'best before date' and 'date of manufacturing' on non-packaged or loose sweets kept in a container or tray for sale at their outlets. At present, it is mandatory to mention these details on labels of pre-packaged/pre-packed sweets.

"In public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that in case of non-packaged/loose sweets, the container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the 'date of manufacturing' and 'best before date' of the product," the FSSAI order stated.

This will be effective from June 1,2020, it added.

The regulator said that food business operators (FBOs) should decide and display the 'best before date' of sweets depending upon the nature of the product and local conditions.

Food safety commissioners of states have been asked to ensure compliance to these directions, the order added.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #FSSAI #India

