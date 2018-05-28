App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 28, 2018 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Displaced PoK people stage protest; allege malpractice in clearing relief cases

An organisation representing the people displaced from the PoK today staged a protest here, alleging malpractice and harassment by the Jammu and Kashmir government officials while clearing their cases for relief announced by the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An organisation representing the people displaced from the PoK today staged a protest here, alleging malpractice and harassment by the Jammu and Kashmir government officials while clearing their cases for relief announced by the Centre. The protesters assembled under the banner of 'SOS International' outside the Provincial Rehabilitation Office (PRO) at Wazarat Road here and staged the demonstration.

They alleged that the officials are demanding bribe to pursue their relief cases and are harassing them.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore relief for 'one time settlement' of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) displaced persons on November 7, 2015.

The SOS International claimed that after the lapse of more than two-and-a-half years, only one sixth of the families have been covered till date.

related news

“PoK DPs are being duped by officials of PRO as they ask for bribe for every single task. We are being asked for money for getting displaced person certified copy, while the forms that are free of cost are being sold to them,” SOS International Chairman Rajiv Chuni, who led the protest, alleged.

He claimed that the PRO office has been transformed into a "hub of malpractices as underprivileged community" that has been waiting for justice for the last seven decades.

Chuni said they have raised the issue with concerned higher ups but no action was taken so far, prompting them to come on the roads.

He also demanded reconstitution of the committee which was formed to speed up their cases and said it is flaunting rules and coming out with new directives under which maternal granddaughters are kept out from the relief package.

“I want to know that in which rule book such condition is incorporated that maternal granddaughters cannot have any right in the property whose maternal grandfather did not have sons,” Chuni said.

He urged Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to look into the matter and take appropriate action against the “corrupt who have brought bad name to PRO”.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.