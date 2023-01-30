 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dishes made of millets now on Parliament canteens' menu

Jan 30, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST

As the government is promoting the use of millets, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has made arrangements for serving the dishes made primarily with ragi, jowar, bajra, rajgira and kangni to MPs, staff and visitors during the budget session starting January 31.

From jowar vegetable upma to ragi dosa, bajre ki tikki to bajra khichdi -- these food items made of millets will now be part of the menu of Parliament House canteens.

Dishes from across the country have found a place on the menu of Parliament canteens after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the benefits of millets during his 'Mann ki Baat' programme.

Last month, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar organised a lunch made of only millets for parliamentarians during the winter session.