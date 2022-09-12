English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Disengagement process in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

    The External Affairs Ministry had said on September 9 that the disengagement process will be completed by September 12.

    PTI
    September 12, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
    Gen Manoj Pande (Image: ANI)

    Gen Manoj Pande (Image: ANI)

    Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday said the process of Indian and Chinese militaries disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh was ''going as per schedule''.

    The External Affairs Ministry had said on September 9 that the disengagement process will be completed by September 12.

    Gen Pande, who has returned to Delhi after a two-day visit to Ladakh, on Monday addressed a seminar on Army logistics at Manekshaw Centre here, and also referred to the eastern Ladakh border standoff that erupted two years ago. ''I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided,'' he told PTI on the sidelines of the event, when asked about the status of the process.

    Gen Pande on Saturday had carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh, two days after Indian and Chinese militaries began disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in the region.

    The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

    Close

    Related stories

    The ministry's comment on September 9 had come a day after the Indian and Chinese armies had announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15.

    External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said that according to the agreement, ''the disengagement process in this area started on September 8 at 8:30 am and will be completed by September 12''.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Gen Manoj Pande #Gogra-Hotsprings area #India #Indian Army
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 01:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.