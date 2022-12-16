Discussed in LS: Road connectivity, single voter list for all elections, dispersal of funds for central scheme, pollution

A slew of issues of urgent public importance such as road connectivity, a single voter list for all elections, dispersal of funds for central scheme, and rise in pollution were raised by MPs in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut raised the issue of the revision of pensions and other retirement benefits and urged the government to address the matter urgently.

BJP MP Sudarshan Bhagat raised concerns over the misuse of the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Matri Jan Aarogya Yojana, and said that there were many hospitals which were misusing the provisions of the scheme.

Asserting that it was a waste of resources to have a separate voter list for every election, BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar batted in favour of "One Nation, One Voter list." "The voter list is different in every election. It is a waste of resources of government and also creates an atmosphere of disbelief and doubt among voters and this weakens democracy.

"Just like One Nation, One Grid; One Nation, One Ration card has been successfully introduced in the country, similarly, "One Nation, One Voter Card" should be done," he said.

Another BJP MP, Sunil Kumar Soni, pushed for housing for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme while his party colleague Dharambir Singh raised the issue of pollution, urging the government to develop a network of CNG and PNG lines in his constituency in Bhiwani.

Congress MP Abdul Khalique raised the issue of a highway connecting eastern and western Assam across the Brahmaputra river. "The highway will open up opportunities for the people of the state and ease of doing business will be improved. Apart from the announcement, nothing else has been done on this so far," he said. National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi urged the government to improve the road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir and develop tunnels for ease of movement.

PTI

