Discoms Supply Record 14,856 MW Power In Madhya Pradesh On Friday

The previous highest peak demand was 14,555 MW, recorded on February 3 this year.

PTI
Dec 5, 2020 / 05:28 PM IST

A record 14,856 MW power was successfully supplied by electricity distribution companies in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said. The state faced a peak demand of 14,856 MW on Friday and the same was supplied by power companies operating in the state.

This was the highest-ever power supply in the history of the state, a Jabalpur-based public relations officer of MP Power Management Company said. According to the official, a demand of more than 14,000 MW has been recorded in the state during the past ten days which was supplied successfully.

The previous highest peak demand was 14,555 MW, recorded on February 3 this year.

The official said that during the peak demand on Friday, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company (Indore and Ujjain Division) supplied maximum power of 6,077 MW, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company (Bhopal and Gwalior Division) 4,752 MW and Madhya Pradesh East Region Power Distribution Company (Jabalpur, Sagar And Rewa division) recorded supply of 4,028 MW.

 
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #electricity #India #Madhya Pradesh
first published: Dec 5, 2020 05:28 pm

