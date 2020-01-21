Disclosure of information in NPR voluntary: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

The Centre on January 20 clarified that the disclosure of information in the National Population Register (NPR) exercise is not mandatory, but voluntary.

The move comes amid aggressive protests against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act and the implementation of nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the NPR was first initiated by the Congress-led UPA in 2010 and it was a constitutional obligation.

"Disclosure of information in NPR is voluntary only," he told reporters here. Reddy said since NPR is a constitutional obligation, state governments should not oppose it.

The minister also said the central government will keep sensitising states about various aspects of the NPR exercise that will be carried out along with the house listing phase of the Census 2021 from April 1 to September 30, 2020.

A few state governments have declared that they will not participate in the NPR exercise, saying it is prelude to a countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Kerala government has announced that it will implement the census exercise but will not cooperate with the NPR.

At a meeting of about 20 opposition parties led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi about a fortnight ago, it was decided that the parties will urge all chief ministers who have decided not to implement the NRC in their states to also consider suspending the NPR enumeration "as this will be a prelude to the NRC".

The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local village/sub-town, subdistrict, district, state and national levels under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

For the purposes of the NPR, a usual resident is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months.