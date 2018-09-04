App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Disclose names of private persons who accompanied PM on foreign tours: CIC to MEA

Last October, Karabi Das approached the ministry seeking information on expenses incurred on the foreign visits of the prime minister in 2015-16 and 2016-17 along with the list of people travelling with him.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Central Information Commission has directed the External Affairs Ministry to disclose the names of those private individuals who have travelled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign tours.

Last October, Karabi Das approached the ministry seeking information on expenses incurred on the foreign visits of the prime minister in 2015-16 and 2016-17 along with the list of people travelling with him.

No satisfactory information was provided to the applicant following which he approached the commission.

The ministry had demanded Rs 224 for providing the information which was deposited by the applicant, activist Subhash Agrawal, who represented the applicant during the hearing, told Chief Information Commissioner R K Mathur.

In its submissions during the hearing, the ministry said no other data is maintained in consolidated form regarding the visits of the prime minister except date and place of visit and the expenses incurred on chartered flights.

The ministry also told the commission that it will look into the matter with regard to the payment of Rs 224 and will provide updated information.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 03:30 pm

