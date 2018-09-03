App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Disciplinary action against corrupt government employees can be taken along with court cases : CVC

The CVC said that disciplinary authority of an organisation needs to ensure that the simultaneous departmental proceedings are undertaken against employees facing a criminal trial.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Necessary disciplinary action against corrupt government employees can be taken along with criminal proceedings, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has said.

The Commission while examining some disciplinary cases has noticed that simultaneous action of prosecution and initiation of departmental proceedings are unduly delayed by departments/organisations by keeping them in abeyance on the ground that the matter is under trial in court.

"Such an approach in finalising disciplinary matters is a matter of serious concern and is also not a correct approach," it said in a recent directive to banks, insurance companies and all other central government organisations.

The CVC said that disciplinary authority of an organisation needs to ensure that the simultaneous departmental proceedings are undertaken against employees facing a criminal trial.

related news

Citing a verdict by Supreme Court, the probity watchdog said, "There is no bar in conducting simultaneous criminal and departmental proceedings."

It said a view as to whether simultaneous disciplinary proceedings are to be initiated need to be invariably taken by the competent authorities at the time of considering the request for grant of sanction for prosecution itself.

"The Commission would, therefore, advise all concerned administrative authorities that in cases where it is appropriate to initiate disciplinary proceedings along with criminal prosecution, the disciplinary proceedings must be initiated simultaneously," the CVC said.

The probity watchdog has recommended probe on various high-profile corruption cases involving officials of public sector banks and central government departments among others.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 03:38 pm

tags #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.