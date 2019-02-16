Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Disappointed that all-party resolution didn't include call for calm: Omar Abdullah

The curfew in Jammu city continued on February 16 and the Army staged flag marches in sensitive localities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on February 16 expressed disappointment over a resolution passed in an all-party meeting in Delhi for not including in it an appeal to maintain calm in the wake of violence in Jammu and tension in other states over the Pulwama terror attack.

An all-party meeting, called by the government and attended by senior leaders of all major parties, passed a resolution condemning the terror attack and the support being given to it from across the border. Members of the opposition extended support to the government in tackling the challenge.

"Disappointed the resolution did not include a call for calm. Reports of violence in Jammu & tension in university/college campuses in some states, I would have expected an appeal for calm to have gone with the condemnation & condolences," Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir was rocked by massive anti-Pakistan protests during a general strike called by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) on February 15. People took to the streets to denounce the terror strike and also held candlelight rallies to pay tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in it.

related news

Nine people, including some policemen, were injured in stone-pelting incidents on February 15 and a number of vehicle were torched and damaged. The curfew in Jammu city continued on February 16 and the Army staged flag marches in sensitive localities.

In Uttarakhand, some Kashmiri youths studying in the state capital of Dehradun have alleged that they were harassed and have been asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in the aftermath of the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #India #Politics #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.