Disabled persons to be exempted from rules of odd-even scheme: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The road-rationing scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15.
Persons with disabilities will be exempted from rules of the odd-even scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on October 16.
Responding to a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Yes @MajDPSingh, persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd Even."
Yes @MajDPSingh, persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd Even https://t.co/w1G6X7M9HN
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 16, 2019
Last week, the chief minister had announced that women will be exempted during the odd-even scheme.
Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted, he had announced.
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 10:29 am