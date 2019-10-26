App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Disabled, people over 80 years of age can now vote through postal ballot

On the recommendation of the Election Commission, the Ministry of Law and Justice has amended the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, on October 22, allowing senior citizens and person with disabilities in the absentee voter list.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
The disabled and people over 80 years of age can now cast their vote through postal ballot, the government said on Saturday, in a move that will help increase voter turnout. At present, voting through postal ballot is available to armed forces and those assigned poll duties.

The absentee voter refers to a vote cast by someone who is unable to go to the polling station.

Officials said that in both these categories there are people who are unable to reach the polling stations and thus are unable to cast their votes.

"This will enable people from these two categories to cast their votes with ease and will also thus increase the voter turnout," an official said.

The poll officer will attest the absentee voter in the case of senior citizens and person with disability in the form 13A.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, about 60.14 percent of absentee voters voted through e-postal ballot while in 2014, during the general election, this figure was just 4 percent.

First Published on Oct 26, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #Election Commission #Ministry of Law and Justice

