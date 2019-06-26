Disability pension taxable if military personnel retire normally; officers upset

The Finance Ministry has said that disability pension given to military personnel will now be taxable. However, it does not apply for personnel who were forced out of service due to a disability sustained on service.

The circular, dated June 24, said that representations have been received to clarify as to “whether the Income Tax exemption would be limited to only such disabled Armed Forces Personnel who are invalided out of service due to disability attributable to or aggravated by military service condition or to even those who retire after full service with some disability.”

The matter has been examined by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the circular said, added that “such tax exemption will be available only to armed forces personnel who have been invalided from service on account of bodily disability attributable to or aggravated by such service and not to personnel who have been retired on superannuation or otherwise.”

The decision has brought some disquiet among the armed forces and veterans, according to a report in The Times of India. Military officers told the newspaper that it was “yet another way to cut down benefits of the armed forces” as disability pensions for superannuating personal have never been taxed before. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Armed forces personnel who suffer any kind of disability due to their service, receive a separate disability pension. The amount depends on their rank and the kind of disability. The date of effectiveness of the order has not been mentioned in the circular.