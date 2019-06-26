App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Disability pension taxable if military personnel retire normally; officers upset

Armed forces personnel who suffer any kind of disability due to their service, receive a separate disability pension

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Finance Ministry has said that disability pension given to military personnel will now be taxable. However, it does not apply for personnel who were forced out of service due to a disability sustained on service.

The circular, dated June 24, said that representations have been received to clarify as to “whether the Income Tax exemption would be limited to only such disabled Armed Forces Personnel who are invalided out of service due to disability attributable to or aggravated by military service condition or to even those who retire after full service with some disability.”

The matter has been examined by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the circular said, added that “such tax exemption will be available only to armed forces personnel who have been invalided from service on account of bodily disability attributable to or aggravated by such service and not to personnel who have been retired on superannuation or otherwise.”

Close

The decision has brought some disquiet among the armed forces and veterans, according to a report in The Times of India. Military officers told the newspaper that it was “yet another way to cut down benefits of the armed forces” as disability pensions for superannuating personal have never been taxed before. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Armed forces personnel who suffer any kind of disability due to their service, receive a separate disability pension. The amount depends on their rank and the kind of disability. The date of effectiveness of the order has not been mentioned in the circular.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #defence #finance #India #Tax

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.