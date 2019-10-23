App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Director of apartment complex surrenders before Kerala court, remanded

Raj, who is facing a Crime Branch probe in a cheating case filed by a flat owner, surrendered a day after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The director of one of the four apartment complexes built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in Maradu here, surrendered before a court in Muvattupuzha on Wednesday, police said The Vigilance court sent Paul Raj to judicial custody till November 5, they said.

Raj, who is facing a Crime Branch probe in a cheating case filed by a flat owner, surrendered a day after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

He is the director of Alfa Serene Ventures, the builders of the illegal apartment complex facing demolition following the Supreme Court order.

Close

The Crime Branch has registered a case against Raj under various sections of the IPC including Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

related news

Crime Branch sources said it would seek custody of Raj and an application in this regard would be filed in the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court next week.

Already three people have been arrested in connection with the illegal construction of apartment complexes in Maradu. Sani Francis, Director of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Ltd, and Muhammed Ashraf and P E Joseph, Secretary and Joint Superintendent respectively of the then Maradu panchayat when the building permit was issued, were arrested by the Crime Branch last week.

The Kerala government had handed over the case to the crime branch from local police, which had earlier registered an FIR against three builders.

The Supreme Court had on September 27 directed demolition of the flats, built on the coastal zone of Kochi's Maradu panchayat, within 138 days in accordance with the time schedule provided by the state government.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 07:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.