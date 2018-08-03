Director of Anupam Kher-starer The Accidental Prime Minister arrested on GST fraud charges: Report

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence has arrested the director of the upcoming film on Manmohan Singh, The Accidental Prime Minister, on fraud charges worth Rs 34 crore in Mumbai, The Indian Express reported.

Vijay Ratnakar Gutte who is the son of sugar baron Ratnakar Gutte runs VRG Digital Corp Pvt Ltd. The firm has been accused of receiving “fake invoices” which involves GST of Rs 34 crore for animation and manpower services received from Horizon Outsource Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Additionally, VRG Digital has also been accused of wrongly claiming a cash refund of Rs 28 crore from the government Central Value Added Tax credit received for these fake invoices, the paper reported.

Moneycontrol independently could not verify the report.

According to the documents, Vijay Gutte has been booked under Section 132 (1)(c) of the CGST Act for availing of input tax credit using invoice or bills which have been issued without any supply of goods or services.

As per the Act, Gutte, if proven guilty, could be fined and imprisoned for up to five years.

Outsource Solutions, the company which had issued the fraudulent invoices is embroiled in GST fraud of over Rs 170 crore. According to DGGSTI, the company had wrongly taken GST credit of Rs 80 crore from the government.

Based on Sanjay Baru’s book and starring Anupam Kher in lead roles, The Accidental Prime Minister is Gutte’s directorial debut. Before this, he had produced three movies which include Emotional Attyachar, Time Bara Vait, and Badmashiyaan.