Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dip in road accidents after state govt campaign: Mamata Banerjee

In Kolkata, road accidents have come down by 12 percent in 2018 compared to what it was during the same period in 2017, she said on the occasion of the National Safety Week starting Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
West Bengal has recorded a 14 percent reduction in road accidents in 2018 as compared to 2017 owing to the 'Safe Drive Save Life' campaign of the state government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

In Kolkata, road accidents have come down by 12 percent in 2018 compared to what it was during the same period in 2017, she said on the occasion of the National Safety Week starting Monday.

"48th National Safety Week begins today. In #Bangla, our #SafeDriveSaveLife campaign has been effective and successful in reducing the number of road accidents in #Kolkata by 12% in 2018, and by 14% in other areas of the State, compared to 2017," Banerjee tweeted.

The 'Safe Drive Save Life', conceptualised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2016, aims to inculcate a "sense of responsible road behaviour" among people.

Official data said that state recorded 13,580 road accidents and the number of fatalities was 6,544 in 2016.

Organised by the National Safety Council, the National Safety Day/Week Campaign is observed in the country every year to enhance safety awareness among people.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 09:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee

