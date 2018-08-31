Dilution of Article 35A can only mean bad news for Kashmir: Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned its hearing on a plea challenging the validity of Article 35-A yet again, this time until January. The article empowers the Jammu and Kashmir government to define ‘permanent residents’ who are entitled to special rights and privileges.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said in an interview with Scroll.in that it would be very difficult to uphold the Indian flag in Kashmir if Article 35A is diluted. She said the space for everyone in the state will shrink if any changes take place in the act.

The Jammu and Kashmir government and the Centre both sought a postponement in the scheduled SC hearing on petitions challenging the article, saying panchayat polls in the state would be on till December.

“When we entered into a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015, we had them agree that the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir would not be fiddled with. I find it satisfying that all parties, whether mainstream or not, have got together for this issue,” she told Scroll.

She said it is satisfying to see that all those struggling and fighting for power in the state stand united on this front and feel the need to protect it.

Mufti said there were instances when it wanted to walk away from the alliance with BJP, and the first instance was regarding Article 35A. She said the PDP had taken a huge risk by forging an alliance with BJP and breaking it was not easy.

“I went to the prime minister and the home minister and told them clearly I would pull out if Article 35A was tinkered with. It was either around 2016-end or early 2017,” she added.

Mufti also said the BJP-PDP alliance was very unpopular in Kashmir, not just for her party but also for the BJP.