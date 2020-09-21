Diljit Dosanjh extends support to farmers protesting farm Bills, explains why they are protesting

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has come out in support of farmers protesting against the three farm Bills passed by the Lok Sabha recently. The Lower House of Parliament passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill on September 17. It had earlier passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

On September 20, the Rajya Sabha also cleared the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Opposition parties have been vehemently opposing the passage of these agri Bills over concerns of farm organisations that these would dismantle the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.