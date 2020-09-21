Diljit Dosanjh extends support to farmers protesting farm Bills, explains why they are protesting

ਕਿਸਾਨ ਬਚਾਓ ਦੇਸ਼ ਬਚਾਓ
Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haanਹਾਏ ਨੀ! ਇਹ ਪੱਥਰ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਜੀਭਾਂ,
ਹਾਏ ਨੀ! ਦਿਲ ਭਰਿਆ ਪਲ ਪਲ ਫਿਸੇ।
ਹਾਏ ਨੀ! ਇਹ ਡਾਢੇ ਪੈਂਡੇ ਲੰਮੇ,
ਹਾਏ ਨੀ! ਨਿਰੀਆਂ ਸੂਲਾਂ ਗਿੱਟੇ ਗਿੱਟੇ। pic.twitter.com/gnIrXjM6RX— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 17, 2020
When a Twitter user asked him to educate himself on the Bills, he retorted saying the farmers of Punjab have take to the streets to protest and somebody must talk to them.
He added that he himself comes from an agricultural background.
When another Twitter user asked him to explain how the Bills are anti-farmers, he said it is so because the farmers would not be able to decide the price of their produce. He added: “We expect farmers to feed the nation, but they can’t decide on the rates."
Several other noted personalities also extended their supoort to the protesting farmers.
काश सुशांत सिंह राजपूत कोई किसान होता और @KanganaTeam किसान सुशांत के लिए आवाज़ उठा रही होती पूरा दिन मीडिया चैनलों पर किसान सुशांत की बात हो रही होती, लोग किसान सुशांत के लिए जस्टिस की मांग कर रहे होते... अन्नदाता किसान का कर्ज हम पर से थोड़ा कम हो गया होता #FarmersProtest https://t.co/eXcxKlubky pic.twitter.com/0DLllSCZIy— Jassi (@JJassiOfficial) September 18, 2020
ਮੈ ਐਕਟਰ ਤੇ ਸਿੰਗਰ ਬਾਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਂ, ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਦਾ ਪੁੱਤ ਆਂ.
2011,2012 ਵਿੱਚ ਜਦੋਂ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਐਲਬਮ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ, ਓਦੋਂ ਮੇਰੇ ਡੈਡੀ ਨੇ ਪੰਜ ਲੱਖ ਰੁਪਈਆ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ, ਜੀਹਦੇ ਚੋਂ ਦੋ ਲੱਖ ਦੀ ਜੈੱਨ ਗੱਡੀ ਵੇਚੀ ਤੇ ਤਿੱਨ ਲੱਖ ਆੜਤੀਏ ਤੋਂ ਫੜ ਕੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ, ਫਸਲ ਗਈ ਤੇ ਪੈਸੇ ਲੱਥੇ ਤੇ ਮੇਰਾ ਸੁਫਨਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਹੋਇਆ,,,1/1 pic.twitter.com/VOOFVMaI63
— Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) September 17, 2020
ਕਿਸਾਨ ਮਜਦੂਰ ਏਕਤਾ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾਬਾਦ pic.twitter.com/Z2icYbgr5i— Gippy Grewal (The Main Man) (@GippyGrewal) September 20, 2020