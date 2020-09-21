172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|diljit-dosanjh-extends-support-to-farmers-protesting-farm-bills-explains-why-they-are-protesting-5866011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diljit Dosanjh extends support to farmers protesting farm Bills, explains why they are protesting

When a Twitter user asked singer/ actor Diljit Dosanjh to explain how the Bills are anti-farmers, he explained it is so because the farmers would not be able to decide the price of their produce and added: “We expect farmers to feed the nation but they can’t decide on the rates."

Moneycontrol News
Diljit Dosanjh (Image: Twitter/@diljitdosanjh)
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has come out in support of farmers protesting against the three farm Bills passed by the Lok Sabha recently. The Lower House of Parliament passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill on September 17. It had earlier passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

On September 20, the Rajya Sabha also cleared the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Opposition parties have been vehemently opposing the passage of these agri Bills over concerns of farm organisations that these would dismantle the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

Extending his solidarity, Dosanjh has tweeted: "Save the farmers, save the country. All of us oppose the 'anti-farmer' Bills."

When a Twitter user asked him to educate himself on the Bills, he retorted saying the farmers of Punjab have take to the streets to protest and somebody must talk to them.

He added that he himself comes from an agricultural background.

When another Twitter user asked him to explain how the Bills are anti-farmers, he said it is so because the farmers would not be able to decide the price of their produce. He added: “We expect farmers to feed the nation, but they can’t decide on the rates."

Several other noted personalities also extended their supoort to the protesting farmers.



First Published on Sep 21, 2020 03:44 pm

