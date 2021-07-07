MARKET NEWS

Dilip Kumar's passing away a loss to our cultural world: PM Modi

Dilip Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

PTI
July 07, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will be remembered as a cinematic legend and his passing away is a loss to our cultural world.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

"His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," he added.

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as ''tragedy king'' for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as ''Mughal-e-Azam'' and ''Devdas'', had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday.

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film ''Jwar Bhata'' in 1944 and his last ''Qila'' in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, ''Shakti'' and ''Karma''.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Dilip Kumar #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Jul 7, 2021 09:45 am

