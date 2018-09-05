Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital with chest infection

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital with a chest infection, his wife Saira Banu said Wednesday, Lilavati Hospital officials added that they were not sure how long the 95-year-old actor would stay in hospital and there was nothing to worry about.

"We are here at Lilavati and we come here for a routine check-up regularly. He will be here for a few days, as long as the doctors want to do tests. All kinds of tests will be conducted. There is a team of doctors here, chest physician, neurologist," Saira Banu said.

"The tests are being conducted under Dr Nitin Gokhale. We need your wishes so we can go home soon," she added. The news was first shared on the actor's official Twitter account by his nephew Faisal Farooqui.

"Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers," he wrote.

Ajaykumar Pandey, vice president, Lilavati Hospital, said the actor was admitted to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

"He has just come for routine check-up and there is nothing to worry about. He is keeping well. It is difficult to say how long he will stay in the hospital," he said.