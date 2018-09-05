App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital with chest infection

"The tests are being conducted under Dr Nitin Gokhale. We need your wishes so we can go home soon," she added. The news was first shared on the actor's official Twitter account by his nephew Faisal Farooqui.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital with a chest infection, his wife Saira Banu said Wednesday, Lilavati Hospital officials added that they were not sure how long the 95-year-old actor would stay in hospital and there was nothing to worry about.

"We are here at Lilavati and we come here for a routine check-up regularly. He will be here for a few days, as long as the doctors want to do tests. All kinds of tests will be conducted. There is a team of doctors here, chest physician, neurologist," Saira Banu said.

"The tests are being conducted under Dr Nitin Gokhale. We need your wishes so we can go home soon," she added. The news was first shared on the actor's official Twitter account by his nephew Faisal Farooqui.

"Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers," he wrote.

Ajaykumar Pandey, vice president, Lilavati Hospital, said the actor was admitted to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

"He has just come for routine check-up and there is nothing to worry about. He is keeping well. It is difficult to say how long he will stay in the hospital," he said.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dilip Kumar #India #Lilavati Hospital

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.