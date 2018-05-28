App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 28, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digvijaya Singh quit as the Congress general secretary to focus on MP elections

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy has now replaced Singh as the general secretary of AICC

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Digvijay Singh
Digvijay Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is no longer the general secretary of All India Congress Committee after the top leadership of the party took away the charge of Andhra Pradesh from him, The Times of India reported.

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy has now replaced Singh as the general secretary of AICC. Singh had the responsibility of Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Telangana, but he was relieved from his duties. He is expected to have a bigger participation in the party’s preparation for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections to be held later this year.

He will now be coordinating Madhya Pradesh Congress and has no organizational role in the AICC.

Congress is optimistic about MP since early signs of anti-incumbency wave were detected in the state. Recent surveys have shown BJP losing a significant vote share in the central state in the upcoming elections.

After its poor performance in Karnataka, it is important for Congress to start work in Madhya Pradesh if it wants to strengthen its position as the opposition.

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.