Digvijaya Singh quit as the Congress general secretary to focus on MP elections

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is no longer the general secretary of All India Congress Committee after the top leadership of the party took away the charge of Andhra Pradesh from him, The Times of India reported.

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy has now replaced Singh as the general secretary of AICC. Singh had the responsibility of Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Telangana, but he was relieved from his duties. He is expected to have a bigger participation in the party’s preparation for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections to be held later this year.

He will now be coordinating Madhya Pradesh Congress and has no organizational role in the AICC.

Congress is optimistic about MP since early signs of anti-incumbency wave were detected in the state. Recent surveys have shown BJP losing a significant vote share in the central state in the upcoming elections.

After its poor performance in Karnataka, it is important for Congress to start work in Madhya Pradesh if it wants to strengthen its position as the opposition.