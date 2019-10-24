Digras Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Digras Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Digras Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Digras constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Digras is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Digras Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 68.13% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.28% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rathod Sanjay Dulichand won this seat by a margin of 79864 votes, which was 39.6% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 201701 votes.Rathod Sanjay Dulichand won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 54145 votes. SS polled 192603 votes, 54.07% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .