Digras Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Digras Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Digras is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 68.13% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.28% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rathod Sanjay Dulichand won this seat by a margin of 79864 votes, which was 39.6% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 201701 votes.