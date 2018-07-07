Digitally empowering police can make Assam safer: CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said today that digital empowerment of the police will lead to better policing and make the state safer.

Sonowal also urged Internet users of the state to strengthen the age old amity and bonhomie existing in Assam.

He was addressing a gathering while inaugurating the office building of the Assam Police Cyberdome Project.

The Cyberdome Project, which was promised in the state budget, aims at empowering the force to use information and communication technology (ICT) for better service delivery and creating digital repository of its available databases on crime, insurgency, terrorism and related cases.

"Crimes perpetrated in digital era have assumed digital significance and all cyber-users must take responsibility to use Internet for creating harmony in our society," Sonowal said.

He hailed the Assam Police for its intervention from time to time to prevent any situation from snowballing into a major problem and urged them to use ICT to fight against various evils from corruption to superstition.

The project was conceptualised to provide an advanced platform for addressing cyber crime and related issues.

Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia, Special DG Special Branch Pallab Bhattacharyya and senior police officers were present at the programme.