App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Digitally empowering police can make Assam safer: CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was addressing a gathering while inaugurating the office for the Assam Police Cyberdome Project

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said today that digital empowerment of the police will lead to better policing and make the state safer.

Sonowal also urged Internet users of the state to strengthen the age old amity and bonhomie existing in Assam.

He was addressing a gathering while inaugurating the office building of the Assam Police Cyberdome Project.

The Cyberdome Project, which was promised in the state budget, aims at empowering the force to use information and communication technology (ICT) for better service delivery and creating digital repository of its available databases on crime, insurgency, terrorism and related cases.

"Crimes perpetrated in digital era have assumed digital significance and all cyber-users must take responsibility to use Internet for creating harmony in our society," Sonowal said.

He hailed the Assam Police for its intervention from time to time to prevent any situation from snowballing into a major problem and urged them to use ICT to fight against various evils from corruption to superstition.

The project was conceptualised to provide an advanced platform for addressing cyber crime and related issues.

Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia, Special DG Special Branch Pallab Bhattacharyya and senior police officers were present at the programme.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #cybercrime #India #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.