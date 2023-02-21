 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Digital university to reduce cost of higher, skill education drastically in India: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

The Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that multiple entry and exit points are being created in the education system to provide mobility across the general and skill education streams to youth.

Dharmendra Pradhan | Source: Reuters

India is setting up a digital university which will bring down the cost of higher and skill education in the country drastically, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that multiple entry and exit points are being created in the education system to provide mobility across the general and skill education streams to youth.

”We are setting up Digital University which will drastically reduce the cost of higher education and skill education and increase accessibility to a wide variety of education and skill programmes,” Pradhan said in a virtual address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Monday.

The SCO is a permanent inter-governmental international organisation comprising eight members — China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — strengthening bilateral relations and regional security.